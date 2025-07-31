Duran went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 13-1 win over the Twins.

The game was already getting out of hand when the 28-year-old outfielder belted a two-run homer off Noah Davis in the sixth inning. Duran has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him 11 home runs on the season, and over 11 contests since the All-Star break he's slashing .333/.458/.769 with nine of his 13 hits (four doubles, two triples and three homers) going for extra bases, along with two steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI. Duran had a sluggish start to the campaign, but a hot finish could allow him to come close to matching his production from his breakout 2024.