Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Duran will sit for the third time this season but for the first time against a lefty (Shane Drohan), after he had previously been included in the lineup in the Red Sox's lone other matchup versus a southpaw (Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott) back on Opening Day. With Duran on the bench, the Red Sox will use Roman Anthony in left field, while Trevor Story gets a day off from playing shortstop but stays in the lineup at designated hitter.
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