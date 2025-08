Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The Red Sox will send a pair of left-handed-hitting regulars in Duran and Masataka Yoshida to the bench as the Astros send southpaw Framber Valdez to the hill for the series finale. With Duran taking a seat, Ceddanne Rafaela will shift back to center field, opening up the keystone for Romy Gonzalez.