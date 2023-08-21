Duran (toe) could still be placed on the injured list, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
There is reason for optimism regarding Duran's status, as there are no X-rays scheduled on his injured toe and he did not visit a doctor after his early exit from Sunday's game. However, he is not starting Monday, and manager Alex Cora said the team wants to see how Duran feels Tuesday before deciding on his next step.
