Duran is starting in left field and batting leadoff Monday versus the Rockies, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran was on the bench for Adam Duvall's first two games back from the injured list but has now started each of the last two contests and batted leadoff both times. It's just the third start of his career in left field, as Masataka Yoshida is getting a day off. Duran looks to be the Red Sox' fourth outfielder now, but he should be a fairly active one.