Duran told reporters Wednesday that he's unvaccinated, meaning he won't be eligible to play in Boston's upcoming three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

When Duran was first promoted from Triple-A Worcester on July 15, he looked as though he might be in line for only a brief run with the big club while Enrique Hernandez (hip) appeared headed for a minimal stay on the 10-day injured list, but Hernandez recently hit a snag in his recovery and is unlikely to be available for the Toronto series. As a result, Duran's upcoming absence looms larger than initially anticipated, as the Red Sox will now be down their top two center fielders in Toronto. Jackie Bradley or Rob Refsnyder should be in line to see most of the work in center field to begin next week.