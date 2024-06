Duran went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Duran made two big plays in the final innings to spur Boston to a win. In the eighth, he tagged up on a shallow foul out and beat Stuart Fairchild's throw to the plate for the go-ahead run. An inning later, Duran victimized Fairchild again, robbing him of a home run by reaching over the fence to record the second out. The scorching hot Duran is batting .385 (20-for-52) over a 12-game hit streak.