Play

Duran was invited to the Red Sox's big-league camp Friday.

Duran will briefly join the big-league squad, but he has some work to do before pushing for a regular-season roster spot. He struggled in 82 games at Double-A Portland last year, hitting .250/.309/.325. He showed great speed, swiping 28 bags, but he may need to return to Portland and show that he can hit Double-A pitching before he resumes climbing the ladder.

More News
Our Latest Stories