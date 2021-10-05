Duran was added to the Red Sox's wild-card roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Duran failed to impress in his first taste of the big leagues this season, struggling to a .215/.241/.336 line while striking out at a 35.7 percent clip across 112 plate appearances. He hit the COVID-19 injured list in early September and was sent to the minors once he got healthy, but he'll be part of the team for the most important game of the season so far. The absence of J.D. Martinez (ankle) opens up a potential start in the outfield, but Duran was poor enough in his initial audition that he's likely to be limited to a role as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.
