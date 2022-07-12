Duran went 1-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Rays.

Boston took advantage of Francisco Mejia being behind the plate for Tampa Bay, going 3-for-3 on steal attempts as a team, and Duran swiped his sixth bag of the year in his 24th game for the Red Sox. The 25-year-old has also added some value with his bat, slashing .277/.327/.436 with a homer, seven RBI and 14 runs while being a fixture in the leadoff spot since his promotion.