Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Launches 13th homer in win

Duran went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Duran snapped a 15-game homerless streak, during which he went 4-for-50 (.080), with a two-run blast in the second inning to get the Red Sox on the board. The 29-year-old has struggled mightily at the plate this season, slashing .197/.259/.361 with 13 homers, 43 RBI, 39 runs and 14 stolen bases across 81 contests. Despite his struggles, Duran has continued to operate as the club's primary left fielder, though he cedes some playing time to Nate Eaton against southpaws.