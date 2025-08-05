Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-5 win over the Royals.

Duran capped a five-run first inning with a 419-foot blast off Bailey Falter, his second homer off a lefty this season. The 28-year-old has now tallied 11 extra-base hits in 14 games since the All-Star break, driving in 13 runs and scoring 11 times during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .262/.328/.462 with 12 homers, 63 RBI, 63 runs scored and 18 steals across 498 plate appearances.