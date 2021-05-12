Duran went 2-for-5 with two home runs and a third RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
Duran is cooking for the WooSox after going hitless with six strikeouts in his first 11 at-bats. Over the last four games, Duran is 8-for-17 with three homers and four RBI.
