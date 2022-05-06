Duran was recalled by the Red Sox on Friday and will leadoff and play center field in his season debut against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Duran's major-league debut last season went quite poorly, as he posted a .215/.241/.336 slash line in 116 plate appearances. His plate discipline couldn't have been much worse, as he combined a 35.7 percent strikeout rate with a 3.6 percent walk rate. His numbers in 15 games for Triple-A Worcester this year are quite encouraging, however, as he's hit .397/.478/.638 with nine walks and 13 strikeouts in 15 games. He'll start in center ahead of Enrique Hernandez (illness) and could get the chance to carve out a regular role if he shows more of his prospect pedigree this time around.