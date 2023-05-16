Duran batted leadoff and 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 10-1 loss to the Mariners.

Duran was moved to leadoff, pushing Alex Verdugo to second, but the move is a one-day thing, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Boston manager Alex Cora decided to drop Verdugo to second, normally the spot for Masataka Yoshida who was given the night off. Duran has experience hitting atop the order, but Cora is pleased with Verdugo leading off and Duran hitting in the middle of the order. It may have been an attempt to shake the Red Sox out of a slump that, with Monday's result, reached four consecutive losses and six over the last seven games.