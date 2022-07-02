Duran went 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Duran took Adrian Sampson deep with the first pitch of the game for his first homer of the year and the third of his career. He later added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Duran is now hitting .333/.387/.544 with a homer and four steals through 14 games this season.