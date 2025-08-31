Duran went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a three-run, inside-the-park home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Duran lined a ball between the center and right fielders that made its way to the warning track, resulting in an inside-the-park homer. It's the 14th home run of the year for Duran, who now has at least one hit in his last four games after going just 3-for-26 (.115) in his previous seven contests.