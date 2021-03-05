Duran went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, and two runs scored in Thursday's spring game against the Orioles.

All four of Duran's spring hits are extra-base knocks, including two homers. He's Boston's center fielder of the future -- Jackie Bradley's signing with Milwaukee cemented that projection -- but manager Alex Cora feels he still needs development work, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. The manager cited a moment during Thursday's game when Duran threw to the wrong base. "Those are the things that are part of the equation. It's good that he makes a mistake like that so we can correct it," Cora said. "He makes a nice play going to his right, made that bad decision." Duran is 4-for-8 with a walk and three RBI in five spring appearances.