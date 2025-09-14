Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Logs first pinch-hit HR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran hit a pinch-hit solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.
Duran launched his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning, bringing the Red Sox within one run before the comeback bid ended. It was his 15th homer of the season and first in 11 games.
