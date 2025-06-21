Duran went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

This was Duran's first multi-hit since June 3 versus the Angels. He had been held hitless in five of his previous six games, going 1-for-19 with a triple and seven strikeouts in that span. The outfielder has been a little streaky at the plate this year but still has a .260/.313/.412 slash line over 76 contests. He's added five home runs, 15 steals, 38 RBI, 40 runs scored, 18 doubles and eight triples.