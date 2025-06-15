Red Sox manager Alex Cora will move Duran to the middle of the order against left-handers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Aside from the days he's been out of the lineup, Duran has led off all season long. That changed Saturday, when Cora shifted him to fifth against Carlos Rodon. He's batting sixth Sunday against Max Fried, per Cotillo. Duran sports a .245 average and .628 OPS against southpaws, which may partially explain Cora's motivation for the shift. The manager also said the move is about getting more plate appearances for both Refsnyder and Romy Gonzalez, who's batting third for a second straight game Sunday.