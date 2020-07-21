Duran had two doubles and made two impressive catches in center field during Monday's intrasquad game, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran was called up from the alternate camp in Pawutcket to participate in Monday's game and showed off his skills. The 23-year-old was added to the 60-man player pool last Friday and hadn't played a game of affiliated baseball for more than four months. "How do you do that? You sit out for three and a half months and come back right where you left off," said manager Ron Roenicke. "He's an exciting player. We see his speed and the way he chases balls down in the outfield, and on the double he hit, how fast he got to second." Duran, who has played 82 games at Double-A, is not expected to play in MLB games this season unless an outfield need presents itself.