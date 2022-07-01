Duran said he'll be available when the Red Sox travel to Toronto in September, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The comment implies Duran will be vaccinated by September. It remains possible that the 25-year-old is moved at the trade deadline, but his .327/.386/.500 slash line through 57 plate appearances in 2022 suggests he may be a staple in Boston's lineup for the remainder of the season.