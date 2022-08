Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that he plans to replace Duran as the leadoff hitter and drop him in the order, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran was held out of the lineup Saturday when Tommy Pham batted leadoff and Jaylen Davis lined up in center field. The decision to drop Duran appears to be related to a month-long slump that began July 3. Duran is hitting .155 (15-for-97) with a .204 on-base percentage and .472 OPS over the last 26 games.