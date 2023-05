Duran is starting in the leadoff spot for the Red Sox on Monday versus the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It's the first start of the season in the leadoff spot for Duran, who has mostly batted fifth this month. The young outfielder has been very productive with the big club but has actually scuffled a bit of late with a .514 OPS in his last seven contests. Normal leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo is batting second.