Duran was scratched from Triple-A Worcester's lineup Friday with lower back soreness, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
There's been no indication of an injury to the outfield prospect. Most likely, the Red Sox organization is just being precautious with Duran, whom they are expected to call up at some point this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Left off Olympic roster for reason•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Staying in Triple-A for now•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Unloads monster blast Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Launches two homers•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Opens at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Exposed to all outfield spots•