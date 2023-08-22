Duran was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left toe sprain, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
We already knew this move was likely, and now it's official. Adam Duvall should get the bulk of the starts in center field while Duran is sidelined, and prospect Wilyer Abreu, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could also get some work in the short term.
