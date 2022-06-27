The Red Sox placed Duran (personal) on the restricted list Monday.
Duran and right-hander Tanner Houck will both skip the Red Sox's three-game series that begins Monday in Toronto since their status as unvaccinated players makes them ineligible to enter Canada. Infielder Yolmer Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Worcester to replace Duran on the roster for the Toronto series, but Rob Refsnyder and Christian Arroyo will be the main candidates to pick up starts in the outfield while Duran is unavailable. Duran will link back up with the Red Sox when the team begins a three-game series in Chicago with the Cubs on Friday.
