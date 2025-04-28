Duran went 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Guardians. He was also caught stealing.

Duran finished off the three-game set in Cleveland with seven hits (two for extra bases), three RBI and three runs scored over the final two games of the series. He was batting .093 (3-for-32) against left-handers entering the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, but he had success against southpaws Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Duran went 6-for-8 against lefties the past two games.