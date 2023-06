Duran will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Duran will likely return to the lineup against Tyler Glasnow in the nightcap but won't be asked to start twice in one day. He hit .987 OPS through his first 29 games this season, but his .308 OPS over his last 10 games could lead to a loss in playing time if the slump continues. Rob Refsnyder will start in center field in his absence.