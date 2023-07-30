Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The lefty-hitting Duran will be riding pine to begin the game while southpaw Scott Alexander opens the game for the Giants, but Duran could be a candidate to replace Rob Refsnyder in the outfield once right-handed primary pitcher Ross Stripling is summoned from the San Francisco bullpen. Duran has continued to thrive at the dish coming out of the All-Star break, as he's produced a .279/.354/.419 slash line with one home run and four stolen bases through his first 13 second-half contests.