Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It's the sixth straight absence against left-handed starting pitching for Duran, who hasn't been in the lineup versus a southpaw starter since Aug. 8. The 30-year-old has a .641 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, which is actually better than his .619 OPS versus righties. Despite the offensive struggles, Duran has still started every game against right-handed pitching since the start of July. Roman Anthony is handling left field Sunday for Boston, opening up the DH spot for Jahmai Jones.