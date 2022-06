Duran is on the taxi squad for this weekend's series in Oakland and it's unclear if he will be activated, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Duran would presumably be activated this weekend if another hitter landed the injured list, as he will be with the team. He is hitting .263/.340/.453 with two home runs, four steals, 29 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22 games since being sent back to the minors May 7.