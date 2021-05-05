Duran started in center field, batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Triple-A Worcester's season-opener Tuesday.

The Red Sox want to see how close Duran is to the majors and will give him an extended run of at-bats for the WooSox, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. It's been a while since Duran played affiliated ball, and general manager Chaim Bloom is interested to see how the prospect tests a new swing and approach against Triple-A competition. "We want to make sure we don't try to learn too much from a really small sample, but just having him go through the ups and downs of the season and playing every day and doing it with the various ways that we have to track his performance," said Bloom. Duran is primarily a center fielder but was exposed to corner outfield in spring training and the alternate site. It doesn't take much to see the struggles of Franchy Cordero, who still has minor-league options, to find a potential landing spot for Duran later this season.