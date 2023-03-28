Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Instead of being a bench option for the Red Sox, Duran will get regular at-bats with Worcester in the International League. The 26-year-old isn't far removed from being considered one of the best prospects in the system, but he has a career clash of .219/.269/.354 in 91 games over 335 plate appearances at the highest level. With Duran down, it appears Raimel Tapia has won a job on the Boston roster to start the 2023 campaign.