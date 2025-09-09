Duran went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

This was Duran's first successful theft since Aug. 27 versus the Orioles. The speedy outfielder is up to 23 steals on 29 attempts this season, including five thefts over 33 contests since the beginning of August. Duran has added a .259/.334/.443 slash line with 14 home runs, 78 RBI, 78 runs scored, 37 doubles and 12 triples across 141 games.