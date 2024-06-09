Duran went 0-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old did his job as the leadoff man, but the hitters in the three spots behind him in the order went a combined 0-for-11 on the afternoon. Duran came into this series in Chicago having failed to steal a bag in 14 straight games, but he's swiped three in the last two contests to give him 14 on the season. He's also slashing .263/.331/.451 on the year with five homers, 27 RBI and 39 runs in 65 contests.