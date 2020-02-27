Duran went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Pirates.

Duran made his third Grapefruit League start and is 5-for-10 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored while manning center field. In his first start, the 23-year-old Duran, who was drafted in 2018 as a second baseman, made a tremendous catch at the wall. The seventh-round pick out of Long Beach State reached Double-A Portland in 2019, getting 352 plate appearances. He'll continue to work in center field this spring, taking in all he can from Jackie Bradley Jr., and develop his defense in the minors. Duran could emerge as the center fielder of the future.