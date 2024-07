Duran went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the A's.

The 27-year-old did his job as Boston's leadoff hitter, but the rest of the lineup managed only five hits combined. It was Duran's first multi-hit performance since June 24, and the streaky outfielder is batting just .211 (8-for-38) through the first eight games in July with two doubles, a homer and two steals.