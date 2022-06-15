Duran is expected to be called up from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Wednesday's game agains the Athletics with Christian Arroyo (illness) likely to land on the COVID-19-related injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox haven't explicitly said that Arroyo's late scratch from the lineup prior to Tuesday's 6-1 win was the result of a positive test for the virus, but the 27-year-old looks like he'll be deactivated for a few days in any case. Arroyo had been serving as a short-side platoon partner in right field with Jackie Bradley, but the lefty-hitting Duran won't be an option in that capacity. Even so, Duran could still find himself as a lineup regular against right-handed pitching, as Bradley could slide over to center field as a replacement for Enrique Hernandez (hip), who is on the injured list. In that scenario, Rob Refsnyder would take over Arroyo's role as the top right-handed-hitting outfielder on the bench.