Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Fresh off an MVP performance at the All-Star Game, Duran got off to a hot start in the second half. His fifth-inning homer was the Red Sox's lone run of the contest and his first long-ball in regular play since July 2. The outfielder is up to a .286/.344/.488 slash line with 11 homers, 42 RBI, 63 runs scored, 22 stolen bases, 11 doubles and a major-league-leading 10 triples through 96 games.