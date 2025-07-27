Duran went 3-for-4 with two triples, a double, a run and two RBI in a 4-2 victory against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Duran was responsible for three of Boston's five extra-base hits in the win, with his biggest knock being a two-run triple in the second inning. The speedy outfielder added another three-bagger in the sixth frame for the first multi-triple performance of his career. This was the first multi-hit game of any sort for Duran since July 9, and he had been slumping entering Saturday, batting just .161 with 13 strikeouts across 31 at-bats over his previous 10 contests.