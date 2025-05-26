Duran went 4-for-5 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Baltimore.

Duran collected four singles on the day for his second four-hit game of the season and eighth of his career. The outfielder's bat has come alive the last two weeks; he's 19-for-50 (.380) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 12 games.