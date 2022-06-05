Duran started in right field and went 2-for-5 as the leadoff hitter in Saturday's 8-0 win over Oakland.

Duran had two of the six hardest-hit balls of the game -- leading off the first inning with a 106 mph lineout and a fifth-inning single measured at 106.9 mph. He's up with the team while Jackie Bradley is out on paternity leave. The lefty-swinging Duran is expected to replace Bradley in right field against right-handers, which Boston will face Sunday. Bradley is expected to return at some point during the team's next series against the Angels that begins Monday.