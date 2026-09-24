Duran went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.

Duran singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and scored the game's lone run. He later singled and stole second base in the eighth, giving the Red Sox a chance to bring in an insurance run. The steal was the 20th of the season for Duran, who has stolen as least 20 bags in four straight seasons. He also joined the 20-homer/20-steal club for the second time in his career. While his .207 batting average has been a drag, Duran's provided legit fantasy value.