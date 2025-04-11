Duran went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and two walks in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays.

Duran walked and subsequently stole second base before scoring Boston's first run of the game in the sixth inning, but he was caught stealing in the 10th frame after driving in a game-tying run on a single. The speedy outfielder is still searching for a rhythm in 2025, as he's batting an ordinary .250 with zero homers and six runs scored through 67 plate appearances, but Duran does have eight RBI and five thefts over 14 outings.