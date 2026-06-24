Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Receiving afternoon off

Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-2 win, leaving him hitless over his last four starts and bringing his season-long average down to .199, which places him 150th among the majors' 153 qualified hitters. The left-handed-hitting Duran's fortunes were unlikely to take a turn for the better with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound Wednesday, so the struggling outfielder will head to the bench after a stretch of 46 consecutive starts. Nate Eaton will take over Duran's spot in left field and will bat leadoff.