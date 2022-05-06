Duran is traveling to Boston on Friday and is expected to be added to the active roster, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 25-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors last year with a .215/.241/.336 slash line and 35.7 percent strikeout rate in 112 plate appearances, but he'll receive another opportunity early in 2022. Duran has enjoyed a hot start to the season with Triple-A Worcester and has a 1.084 OPS through 15 games. All three of the Red Sox's starting outfielders -- Enrique Hernandez, Alex Verdugo and Jackie Bradley -- have scuffled offensively this year, and Hernandez is also currently battling an illness. Duran should be able to stick around the big leagues this time around with a better performance.