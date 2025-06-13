default-cbs-image
Duran is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Duran will step out of the lineup Friday after a run of 54 consecutive starts. He'll put a pause on his nine-game hit streak, during which he's batting .316 (12-for-38) with five doubles, a triple and a homer. Rob Refsnyder will take over in left field and bat leadoff for Boston.

