Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Receiving rare day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Duran will step out of the lineup Friday after a run of 54 consecutive starts. He'll put a pause on his nine-game hit streak, during which he's batting .316 (12-for-38) with five doubles, a triple and a homer. Rob Refsnyder will take over in left field and bat leadoff for Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Mashes fifth homer in victory•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Picks up three hits in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Raps four hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Goes deep in twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Plates four runs in victory•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Triples, swipes bag in two-hit game•