Duran is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

More often than not, the left-handed-hitting Duran is typically included in the lineup when the Red Sox face left-handed starters, but the 28-year-old will retreat to the bench for Thursday's day game while southpaw Cade Povich toes the rubber for Baltimore. With Duran sitting, Jhostynxon Garcia will step in as the Red Sox's starting left fielder and will bat ninth.